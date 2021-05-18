Pratik Gandhi Reveals Being Told By Many To Not Go For 'Vitthal Teedi' After 'Scam 1992'

After giving an exemplary performance as Harshad Mehta in SonyLIV's highly-lauded web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, actor Pratik Gandhi is currently receiving acclaim for his role in the newly-released Gujarati series, Vitthal Teedi. Although the Abhishek Jain directorial has been garnering a positive response from critics and audience alike, Pratik was advised by many to not take up a Gujarati series after Scam 1992. In a recent interview, the Love Ni Bhavai star revealed the reason behind choosing Vitthal Teedi despite being advised otherwise.

Pratik Gandhi admits his "partiality" and "fondness" for Gujarati cinema

Pratik Gandhi's web series Vitthal Teedi premiered on the OTT video streaming platform OHO Gujarati on May 7, 2021, and marked his first-ever digital venture in the Gujarati language. While the OHO Gujarati Original opened to majorly positive reviews by the viewers, the 41-year-old actor recently revealed what made him choose the Gujarati series over other offers after working in Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992. Pratik mentioned in an interview with Spotboye that Vitthai Teedi's script, his character, and the complexity of his character made him give the web series a thumbs up over other offers.

Apart from the aforementioned factors, he also revealed being tempted to sign the series because he hails from Gujarat himself and due to his attachment to Gujarati literature and cinema. He also set the record straight about being partial towards Gujarati cinema and theatre. He said, "I cannot deny my partiality and fondness for the Gujarati language and cinema/theatre in my mother tongue."

Apart from the language, one of the other deciding factors was director Abhishek Jain. Elaborating further about the same, the actor stated he has worked with Abhishek in a feature film back in 2013 and expressed that the filmmaker's "passion" is very "contagious".

Pratik Gandhi also mentioned that languages have never been the only criteria for him to accept any projects. He then spilt the beans on being told to not go for a "Gujarati serial" after being a part of an "international hit", i.e. Scam 1992. However, he decided to be a part of Vitthal Teedi because of his "gut feeling".

