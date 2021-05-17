Pratik Gandhi Reveals How Installing Phone Towers Shaped Him As An Actor; Read On

The fifth addition to the list of Star vs Food's episodes, the one that features Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi, has finally been released by the makers of the DiscoveryPlus show. Pratik Gandhi's latest small-screen appearance sees him venture into unfamiliar territory under the careful gaze of chef Vidit Aren into the confines of the Mumbai-based Slink & Bardon. Pratik Gandhi's new set of risks that he can be seen taking involve cooking globe artichokes and portobello mushrooms, the two vegetables that Gandhi, who, as per his own admission, has never ever looked beyond the realm of his home kitchen. But, the actor even revealed how did his stint as someone who was responsible for getting phone towers erected helped him in his acting career while simultaneously dropping references to Pratik Gandhi's movies. Read on to know more.

Pratik Gandhi on the job that shaped him as an actor:

When quizzed about Pratik Gandhi's journey as an actor by Chef Vidit Arin as soon as the episode crosses the 13-minute mark, Gandhi can be seen saying, “When I came to Bombay in 2004, I had an engineering degree in my hand and some sort of theatre experience from my hometown, and I thought I will be making it big soon, but it took almost 16 years to reach this place.”. As is known to many, Pratik Gandhi's web series, the Hansal Mehta-directed Scam 1992, ended up becoming the show that made Pratik Gandhi a pan-India name.

Shortly after the episode in question crosses the 13 minute and 40-second mark, while on the subject of how did a job involving erecting cell towers and how that phase of his life shaped him as an actor, he said that "You know, at one point I took up some contracts of setting up mobile towers. And, I have raised up around ten sites in Bombay. Right from base transceivers to setting up the whole thing". This admission met with a reaction full of astonishment from Chef Vidit Arin, who can be later heard making an observation that Gandi's journey in Mumbai is quite similar to the plot of a film.

Following that, Gandhi, while looking back at his life before entering the entertainment world, said that "And the best part is that it never felt like a struggle. It always felt like I am on a journey to learn something and everything added up and kept adding up. The job involving erecting towers and sites made me an actor who can think about, you know, different emotions in a different way, I think, which is working for me, at least!"

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time or in a long while. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and three others, including the one featuring her Ki & Ka co-star, Arjun Kapoor, the one with Malaika Arora, and now, the episode featuring Pratik Gandhi, is available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.