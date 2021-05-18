Pratik Gandhi Reveals That He Hasn't Cooked For His Wife In Over 12 Years Of Marriage

The fifth addition to the list of Star vs Food's episodes, the one that features Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi, has finally been released by the makers of the DiscoveryPlus show. Pratik Gandhi's latest small-screen appearance sees him venture into unfamiliar territory under the careful gaze of chef Vidit Aren into the confines of the Mumbai-based Slink & Bardon. Pratik Gandhi's new set of risks, that he can be seen taking, involve cooking globe artichokes and portobello mushrooms, the two vegetables that Gandhi, who, as per his own admission, has never ever looked beyond the realm of his home kitchen. But, even though that is the case, Pratik Gandhi's latest small-screen outing saw him revealing that he hasn't cooked for his wife ever since their marriage.

Pratik Gandhi on cooking for his wife for the first time in over a decade

Pratik Gandhi, while talking about the "biggest critic" of his life, which is his wife Bhamini Oza Gandhi, can be heard saying that, "Pichle kuch 12-15 saalo se (Which translates to: Since the past 12-15 years) she is saying that "At least make one dish for me?" Which is something that I could never do, to aaj main woh (Translation: So today, I'm going to (do it))". Pratik Gandhi's wife and he have been married since 2009. Bhamini Oza is an actor herself who is predominantly known for her work in Gujarati cinema. The couple is parents to a daughter, Miraya, who was born in 2014. A major portion of Pratik Gandhi's Instagram posts feature the Scam 1992 actor with his family members. Some of them can be found below.

A peek into Pratik Gandhi's Instagram:

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food episodes witness actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and three others, including the one featuring her Ki & Ka co-star, Arjun Kapoor, the one with Malaika Arora, and now, the episode featuring Pratik Gandhi, is available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.