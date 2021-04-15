Pratik Gandhi Shares His Opinion On Being Compared To Abhishek Bachchan In The Big Bull

Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi created a buzz on the internet with his amazing performance in the sensational web series and as a movie based on the same scam released a while ago, the audience began comparing the lead actors as well as the plot of the film. Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull essayed the lead role while the same role was essayed by Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992. Read on to know Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi reacted when he came to know about the comparisons made with Abhishek Bachchan.

Pratik Gandhi on being compared to Abhishek Bachchan

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, ever since Abhishek Bachchan’s The Big Bull released, the audiences and the critics have been comparing it with Pratik Gandhi’s Scam 1992, to which the latter reacted that it was unfair. The actor then opened up that he didn’t think that any two individuals especially artists could be or should be compared. He further stated that they shouldn’t be compared as they were different human beings and also the way they thought, felt and emoted was bound to be different. He also mentioned there was no sense in comparison as the two performances should be seen in reference to the script as well as the character requirement for the same.

Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi was also asked about his take on The Big Bull to which he answered that he was yet to watch it and added that he was excited to see a new take on the same story. The actor even talked about his upcoming projects and stated how he was doing a web series with Tigmanshu Dhuliya based on Vikas Swarup’s novel Six Suspects. He also stated that it was now confirmed but was yet to be announced. He also revealed that he will be featuring alongside Taapsee Pannu in a feature film named Woh Ladki Hai Kahan and added that there were some other web series and movies that would soon be announced.

The Big Bull review

Unlike Scam 1992, The Big Bull was not received very well by the audiences as well as the critics. The movie did not do well with the audiences as it failed to explain quite a few things in detail as compared to Scam 1992 and even the audience found the latter far more realistic than The Big Bull. The audiences even criticised the movie for being a typical Bollywood movie and not a biopic.

