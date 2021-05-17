Pratik Gandhi Takes The Risk Of Cooking Artichokes And Mushrooms In Star Vs Food Ep. 5

The fifth addition to the list of Star vs Food's episodes, the one that features Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi, has finally been released by the makers of the DiscoveryPlus show. Pratik Gandhi's latest small-screen appearance sees him venture into unfamiliar territory under the careful gaze of chef Vidit Aren into the confines of the Mumbai-based Slink & Bardon. Pratik Gandhi's new set of risks, that he can be seen taking, involve cooking globe artichokes and portobello mushrooms, the two vegetables that Gandhi, who, as per his own admission, has never ever looked beyond the realm of his home kitchen. Read on to find out how did the Scam 1992 star fare in what is supposedly the season finale of Star vs Food.

Star vs Food Ep.5 (ft. Pratik Gandhi) review:

The episode featuring Pratik Gandhi is, much like the first in the list of Star vs Food episodes. It is a tale of conquering victory against all odds as a first-time chef, but has an additional dash of realism. Pratik Gandhi's latest small-screen appearance introduces its viewers to a visibly much more stressed version of the Scam 1992 actor, signifying that his version of Harshad Mehta and the actor himself has two very different personalities. But, the risks that he can be seen taking as a chef is something that the audience members who remember taking up the spatula for the first time ever will be able to relate easily.

Additionally, it has been observed that in the previous episodes, the chefs have been relatively lenient with the guests and engaged them with conversations regarding their families. Star vs Food Ep. 5, on the other hand, sees chef Vidit Arin put his celebrity first-time chef through a gauntlet of tasks waiting for him in an enclosed space that Gandhi compares to a Shaolin Temple. One would say that this relative turn of tables was a refreshing watch.

Gandhi's spirit and gusto, which is coupled with a considerable degree of nervousness, is a representation of all the first-time chefs. As far as the humour quotient is concerned, the major sources of hilarity come from Gandhi's inability to pronounce the names of the condiments that he has made, given his relatively simple background. Additionally, another reason that the viewers of the episode in question will make the audience members chuckle is the description of the initial vision that the word "Artichoke" manifested in Gandhi's mind and the references to Pratik Gandhi's movies that the actor himself can be seen making a handful of times throughout the runtime of the episode.

The final section of the episode is essentially a stripped-down version of the finale segments of the episodes that have come before it. Sticking to its bare bones, the finale of Star vs Food's episode 5 comprised of honest feedback on Gandhi's first attempt at the culinary arts on the part of his wife, his friend, who is an ex-restaurant owner, and a co-actor, while the episodes of the past either saw the actors indulge in games or share anecdotes of their respective families about the events that unfolded while the families dined. The final section, however, could have been a little more entertaining although the same felt a lot more real. The viewer may also have one more complaint regarding the degree to which Gandhi opened up about his family, which a curious watcher, who has accustomed to things going a certain way in Star vs Food's episodes of the past, would want to know more about.

About Star vs Food:

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and three others, including the one featuring her Ki & Ka co-star, Arjun Kapoor, the one with Malaika Arora, and now, the episode featuring Pratik Gandhi, is available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.

