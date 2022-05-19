Pratik Gandhi To Portray Mahatma Gandhi In Series Based On Ramchandra Guha’s Books

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi has been roped in to play Mahatma Gandhi in a drama series based on the life of the celebrated freedom fighter. The series, which has been adapted from historian Ramachandra Guha's two books - Gandhi Before India and Gandhi - The Years that Changed the World, is being presented by Applause Entertainment.

Announcing the project bis social media, Pratik billed it as a 'sweeping tale of the Indian Independence' shown through the lens of the legendary icon Mahatma Gandhi. In a statement, he mentioned how the project comes with a 'huge responsibility' of essaying Gandhi's role with utmost grace, dignity and conviction.

Pratik Gandhi to portray Mahatma Gandhi in upcoming biographical series

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, May 19, Pratik revealed his upcoming project and wrote, "Applause Entertainment is all set to bring alive a sweeping tale of the Indian Independence seen through the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi."

He continued, "Based on the iconic books by Ramachandra Guha, the content studio will craft an authentic narrative on the journey of a legendary icon who defined the history of modern India. I am excited to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause." Take a look.

Pratik mentioned that he ardently believes in the "Gandhian philosophy and its values that echo simplicity in its purest forms." He said that essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi is very close to his heart ever since his theatre days, calling it a 'huge honour' to portray him on screen.

The series will focus on Gandhi's earliest days to his actions as a lawyer in South Africa and further his struggle for India's Independence. It will also shed light on his 'compatriots and contemporaries' in the freedom movement, who had pertinent roles in shaping the modern and free India.

