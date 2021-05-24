Pratik Gandhi 'would Love To' Star In Sanjeev Kumar And Dr. Verghese Kurien's Biopic

Pratik Gandhi has garnered immense fame after the massive success of his web series Scam 1992. He portrayed the character of Harshad Mehta in the series, a stockbroker who resorts to exploiting a loophole in the system to make more money in the stock market. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Wrong Side Raju actor has expressed his desire to star in other biopics as well.

Pratik Gandhi wants to star in biopics

The 41-year-old actor revealed that he liked the biopic genre. When asked about whose biopic would he like to star in, he replied by saying that there are many people whose biopics he would like to star in. But particularly, he expressed his desire to essay the role of Sanjeev Kumar in his biopic, if it will ever be made and he would also like to star in Dr. Verghese Kurien's biography.

Pratik Gandhi’s Vittal Teedi

Gandhi has once again impressed the audience with his performance in the Gujarati drama series Vittal Teedi. It is helmed by Abhisekh Jain, the director with whom he made his Gujarati debut. This series released on May 7, 2021, on the OHO streaming service. The plot of the series revolves around a small-town guy called Vittal who is an avid gambler but is unbeatable in the game. He has never lost a single one and his confidence pushes him to try his luck in the city. But as he gets acquainted with the gambling circle, he realises that they are far more experienced than him. He has to solely rely on his cards and his tricks to survive in the city. Apart from Pratik, other cast members of the series include Ragi Jani, Prashant Barot, Prem Gadhvi and Brinda Trivedi among others. The first season of this drama has been titled Chapter 1 and have received positive reviews from viewers and critics alike.

Pratik Gandhi's movies

The award-winning actor was last seen in the popular romantic drama Luv Ni Love Storys. He will next be seen in the Bollywood project titled Raavan Leela. It is directed by Hardik Gajjar and stars Aindrita Ray as the female lead. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet. He also has another Bollywood project titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava lined up for release.

