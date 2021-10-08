'Pretty Smart' Releases Today: Know Cast, Release Time And Roommates Of New Netflix Sitcom

As Netflix has been unveiling many of its movies and tv shows in recent days, one of the highly-anticipated tv series, Pretty Smart is all set to hit the screens on Friday. The series is a romantic comedy-drama that will follow the life of Emily Osment’s character, Chelsea who is an Ivy League academic and aspiring novelist and is dumped by her boyfriend.

Emily Osment, the prominent American actor, will be featuring in the series along with a couple of other actors namely Cinthya Carmona, Micheal Hsu Rosen, Olivia Macklin and others. Here’s everything you need to know about Pretty Smart cast members and other details about the release of the tv series.

Pretty Smart cast & roommates

Emily Osment

Emily Osment will be essaying the role of Chelsea in the series, created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand. the actor is well-known for her appearances as a child artist in numerous tv shows and movies. She gained massive popularity for her role in the Hannah Montana series as well as the movie.

Cinthya Carmona

Cinthya Carmona will be playing the role of Solana who is Claire’s friend and roommate. She is an aspiring actor who has made significant appearances in a couple of movies namely Greenhouse Academy, East Los High and The Tax Collector.

Micheal Hsu Rosen

Micheal Hsu Rosen is a popular artist who has essayed a variety of roles in movies and shows such as Looking: The Movie, a short LGBT romantic drama film, Lavender, Jessica Jones, After Class, Monsterland and others. In Pretty Smart, he will be essaying the role of Jayden who is also Claire's friend and roommate.

Gregg Sulkin

Gregg Sulkin is a famous British actor best known for his performance in the Disney series, Wizards of Waverly Place and Avalon High. He has also appeared in movies such as A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish, White Frog, Don't Hang Up, Status Update and many more. He will be seen playing the role of Grant who is the friend and roommate of Claire, whose character is being essayed by Olivia Macklin.

Olivia Macklin

Olivia Macklin will be playing the role of Claire who is the sister of Chelsea and roommates to Solana, Jayden, and Grant. The actor has also featured in The Young Pope and Radium Girls.

What time is Pretty Smart coming to Netflix?

Created by Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand, the sitcom will start streaming at 12:01 a.m. PT and 3:01 a.m. ET, on Netflix. The series is already streaming in India.

Image: Netflix