Prime Video Orders New Seasons For 'The Family Man', 'Mirzapur', 'Paatal Lok' & More Shows

Amazon Prime Video made big announcements on Thursday, that is April 28, 2022. The OTT platform has confirmed the renewal of a long list of popular web series. It includes The Family Man, Mirzapur, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Four More Shots Please, Made In Heaven, Panchayat, Mumbai Diaries and Patal Lok. This is definitely a treat for fans who have been waiting for the sequels to their favourite web series.

The announcement was made during the Prime Video Presents India event in Mumbai on Thursday. Not only these but there are many other shows that are returning to the OTT platform.

Netizens call The Family Man the best web series

Soon after the announcement, netizens took to the micro-blogging site making The Family Man one of the top trends on Twitter. An excited fan writes, "What an exciting lineup! Bring it on team @PrimeVideoIN And bring on #TheFamilyMan a little earlier, if possible," another one tweeted, "#TheFamilyMan If you ask whole India about their best web series it would be #TheFamilyMan for sure, very excited to see a glimpse of #TheFamilyMan3 @BajpayeeManoj sir "Amazon me kab ba." Have a look:

What an exciting line up! Bring it on team @PrimeVideoIN

And bring on #TheFamilyMan a little earlier, if possible https://t.co/969fxdqoDG — Akash Bhardwaj (@AkashBh4065) April 28, 2022

#TheFamilyMan

If you ask whole India about their best web series it would be #TheFamilyMan for sure, very excited to see a glimpse of #TheFamilyMan3 🤩@BajpayeeManoj sir "Amazon me kab ba" 🤩 — Vishal (@Vishal83207060) April 28, 2022

Ram Setu, Jee Le Zara To Release On Prime Video Post Theatrical Release

Amazon is all set to reign over the world of the streaming platform in a future era and the renewal of the most-watched series is proof of it. Apart from the web series, movies like Ram Setu, Jee Le Zaraa, Yudhra, Phone Bhoot, Fukrey 3 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan will also stream on Amazon post their theatrical debut.

Five of the production house's films in the pipeline -- Ranveer-starrer "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", Akshay Kumar-fronted Prithviraj, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Katrina's Tiger 3 and Pathaan will all make it to Prime Video post-theatrical release.

Image: Instagram/@primevideoin