Princy Sudhakaran In 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' Calls Her Experience 'enriching & Fulfilling'

Nikkhil Advani's OTT venture Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is tugging at the heartstrings of the netizens by depicting the plight of frontline workers during the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. Essaying a pivotal role in the series, The Last Color fame Princy Sudhakaran dished on her experience of working on the passion project and sharing the screen with one of the most renowned actors of the industry.

Released on Amazon Prime Video on September 9, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is helmed by the director duo Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves. It features Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina and others.

Princy Sudhakaran on her role in Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Playing the role of a nurse named Anju Varghese, the young actor said, ''She is kind, compassionate and a true friend- that's how I would describe Anju. Having served many years at Bombay General Hospital, she is someone who is thoroughly committed to her work in serving others. Anju plays a critical role in taking the story forward. What happens with her deeply impacts other characters in the hospital.''

Sudhakaran also opened up about the guidance she received from the director duo and shared a brief glimpse into the preparation of the role. She stated, ''The table readings, my interactions with both Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves helped me a lot to understand Anju. I worked on understanding the role a nurse plays in a hospital. It is a mundane job but there is an alertness and a sense of responsibility to it. My director's passion and conviction were very contagious. His inputs on set supported me in getting the note right. I focused on portraying Anju with sincerity at that moment.''

The actor also got candid about having the opportunity to work with a reputable team. Talking about her team and co-stars, she said, ''I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to work under the guidance of Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves. I learnt so much from them. Being a small part of this massive series alongside such brilliant actors, every day was new learning. Just being on set, observing my co-actors, performing alongside them was like undergoing training. This series also helped me develop a deeper appreciation for our medical fraternity for their resilience and grit, especially at times of crisis. I am very thankful to Emmay Entertainment, to Kavish Sinha for giving me this opportunity. It was an enriching and fulfilling experience that I will always cherish.''

