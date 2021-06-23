Prithviraj Sukumaran Returns As An Intense Cop In Anto Joseph's Horror Film

Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to star in Anto Joseph's Cold Case. The trailer for the horror film dropped on June 21, 2021, racking up the anticipation. The movie will mark the return of Sukumaran in a cop's role. Prithviraj's character will be more serious and focus on a hybrid genre with a special storyline. The actor will be seen in an entirely different role in the new Malayalam film.

The trailer unveiled Sukumaran's character, A.C.P. M. Sathyajith, who must find the murderer of a very tricky case. When the body parts of an unidentified person wash up the banks of a river, Sathyajith is called to investigate the situation. He must find the killer with journalist Medha Padmaja, played by Aditi Balan, conducting her solo investigation on the peculiar case. The two must unveil many hurdles involving paranormal activities. Eventually, the two characters must cross paths to capture the murderer.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on his latest role as a cop in Cold Case

Prithviraj, who is a notable filmmaker and National Film Award-winning producer, spoke on his character in the new film in a media statement. "I'm really looking forward for audiences to watch Cold Case. Playing the role of a cop was different this time as all my earlier cop films were character-based, but this one is plot-based." He added that he was very excited to play the role and was immediately drawn to the character. "When I heard the story, it was an immediate yes for me as this is a hybrid genre film that is really well-written. It has been a great learning experience for me as well!", he claimed.

Previously, the Mollywood star was seen in iconic roles as a police officer in Memories, 7th Day, Mumbai Police, Ravanaa and Police Police. These films made Prithviraj one of the most loved actors in the film industry. Naturally, filmmaker Tanu Balak chose him for the role.

Cold Case is produced by Anto Joseph under his banner Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios. Joseph is joined by Jomon T. John and Shameer Muhammed in the movie's panel of producers. The script for the highly-anticipated movie is provided by Sreenath V. Nath. Along with Prithviraj and Aditi Balan, Suchitra Pillai, Anil Nedumangad, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, and many others play prominent roles in the film. The horror film is set to release on June 30, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Watch Cold Case trailer here.

