Priya Banerjee Shares Release Date Of 'Bekaaboo 2' Trailer; Fans React

Bekaaboo is among the many web series that have been released on Alt Balaji. Priya Banerjee gained a lot of recognition from her character of Kashti in the first season. Since it has been two years since the release of the first season, fans have been asking about when the next season would follow. After quite some wait, Priya has shared more interesting details about the show, including the release date of the trailer in her recent Instagram post. She has also penned a few words describing the demeanour of her character in the post.

Priya Banerjee reveals release date of Bekaaboo 2 trailer

Priya had been previously sharing posters and short clips of Bekaaboo 2, but there was no word yet about the arrival of the trailer or the release date of the show. Finally, she has announced on her Instagram that the trailer of the second season would be releasing on March 5; she also shared its poster. The actor also gave a brief insight into her character Kashti and what to expect from her. She started her message in the caption by writing, “Kashti still seeks thrill in pain”.

It was followed by, “She's everything nice with a whole lot of spice! Now that Kiyan is back, we wonder what's her plan?!”. She said that the upcoming season of the psycho-thriller is based on the best-selling novel Black Suits You, before revealing that the show would be soon streaming on Alt Balaji. With the release of Bekaaboo 2’s trailer just a few days away, it could be expected that the series would finally stream in a matter of weeks. Her followers on Instagram cheered upon hearing the news, expressing their excitement along in all kinds of compliments for her.

Image courtesy: Priya Banerjee's Instagram comments

Priya Banerjee has worked in a handful of web series and Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. Some of her appearances in web series include Jamai 2.0, Twisted 3 and others. On the other hand, her list of films include Jazbaa, Dil Jo Na Keh Saka, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, Kiss, Joru, Asura and more.

