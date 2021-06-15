Priyamani Has Perfect Reply To 'The Family Man 2's' 'Lonavala Mein Kya Hua Tha' Mystery

The Family Man 2 has been one of the most talked-about shows on Over-the-top platforms for the past few days. The second season of The Family Man has once again left fans guessing about a climax after failing to reveal the "Lonavala mein kya hua tha (What happened in Lonavala)" mystery. Recently, actor Priyamani who essayed the role of Suchi in the series answered the unresolved mystery.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani went on to reveal details about the 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha' mystery in The Family Man 2. Priyamani amusingly stated that she can give fans two answers. The first is, ‘What happens in Lonavala stays in Lonavala.' The second is, 'Aap Chellam sir se poochiye. Shayad Chellam sir ko pata hoga (Ask Chellam sir, he might know the answer.) Because Chellam knows it all'.

In the much-acclaimed show, Suchi is married to Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

About 'Lonavala mein kya hua tha'

Priyamani's character Suchitra aka Suchi travels to Lonavala with her colleague and friend Arvind (Sharad Kelkar) for an official meeting in the first season, but the plot seems to imply that something happens between the two that night. Fans hoped that the Lonavala mystery would be solved in the second season, but this did not happen, much to their dismay. Earlier, in an interview with Peeping Moon, Manoj Bajpayee stated that Srikant had no idea what was going on.

The veteran went on to say that his character only knew his wife was unhappy in the marriage and was trying to understand her point of view in order to keep the family together. Srikant gets scared when Suchi talks about it, according to the Satya star, and he was always nervous about it. Manoj went on to say that the directors and writers had decided to put themselves in Suchi's shoes and wait for the right moment to reveal the suspense. He stated that he, too, was curious about what had taken place.

About The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 recently returned for a second season on Amazon Prime Video to rave reviews. The show stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in the lead role, and Samantha Akkineni, Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The show has been created by the director duo Raj and DK and has already teased the third season in the season finale of the second season.

Image: Priyamani Instagram

