Priyamani Reveals One Condition She Had For Doing The Family Man: I Wasn't Comfortable...

The Family Man completed four years since its release on September 20. The spy-thriller based on Indian intelligence agent Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and how he counters imminent threats to the country has acquired a dedicated fanbase, courtesy of its situational humour, fast-paced narrative and the cast's performances. Actress Priyamani, who plays Suchitra in the show, also earned praise for playing the nuanced role of Srikant's wife with restraint.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Priyamani recalled how she was approached for the role and how she came on board.

Priyamani's condition before coming on board The Family Man

Priyamani recalled the time she was offered the role by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who invited her for a meeting with Raj & DK. The Jawan actress shared that the director duo narrated the story to her and explained to her what role she would be essaying in it. Priyamani said that she asked the makers if there would be any intimate scenes or not. When Raj & DK reassured her, she was on board.

"They sat me down for half an hour and narrated the script. At the time I did not know if I was part of it or not. The first thing I remember telling Raj & DK sir was 'I hope there are no intimate scenes'. It was not because of Manoj (Bajpayee) sir. I was not quite comfortable doing that. I said 'Sir I hope there is nothing like that.' They said there's nothing like that in the series.

Priyamani on improvising scenes

Priyamani detailed how most of the scenes in the show were improvised and it took time for her to understand how what was going down in rehearsals was different from what was being done during the actual take.

Meanwhile, season 3 of The Family Man is confirmed and will go on the floors in the coming time.