Priyank Sharma Opens Up On His Equation With Ex Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood

Puncch Beat actor Priyank Sharma has been the talk of the town as the second season of his show was recently released. In a recent interview, he addressed his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal. He spoke about what he feels and how he has maintained his equation with her post their split. Read ahead to know more about what he had to say about his equation with Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood.

Priyank Sharma talks about his equation with ex Divya Agarwal

In a recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Priyank mentioned that his equation with Divya and Varun Sood is good. For the unversed, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala developed feeling for each other during a reality show while the two were dating Divya and Varun, respectively. Talking more about it, Priyank said that everything is sorted between the three of them and that he is willing to let go of the past. He mentioned that he never understood the issue that Divya and Varun had with him and he did not even try to figure it out. He added that he might have hurt them "unintentionally" but respects them.

He added that he respects them and accepts that he might have hurt them unintentionally and that nothing was done purposely. He believes that with time, the couple has also realised that they are not those kinds of people and he remembers talking to both of them. Further, he revealed that Divya's father passed away recently and he ended up texting her. He added that the two talked on a good note and he also ended up speaking to Varun. Concluding he said that things are good from both sides.

Divya had entered Colors TV reality show to break up with Priyank, who claimed in an open letter that the relationship ended in 2017. On the other hand, Varun Sood claimed that his relationship ended with Benafsha because of the Puncch Beat actor. Later, Divya and Varun participated in a reality show, Ace of Spades where they got close to each other and are in a relationship.

IMAGE: Priyank Sharma and Varun Sood's Instagram

