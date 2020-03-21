Pushpavalli Ending Explained Here: Season 2 Ends With A Massive Explosion, Literally

The comedy-drama Pushpavalli season 2 released on March 12, 2020. In Pushpavalli season 2 the character of Pushpavalli gets engaged to Vidyuth only to seek revenge from Nikhil. She is seen shifting back to Bangalore to spend time with her fiance. However, Pushpavalli’s real intention is to gain Nikhil’s trust again only to betray him and take revenge.

Pushpavalli season 2 ending explained here:

The last episode of Pushpavalli season 2 Badle Ki Aag begins with Swati dropping her kid at Pankaj’s place when they are interrupted by Vidyuth and his friend. Vidyuth locks himself inside with Swati’s son asking Pankaj to call Pushpavalli there to sort out everything between them. Pusphavalli, on the other hand, is seen at Nikhil’s hospital who is taking her sick mother home.

Pushpavalli steals the keys to Nikhil’s packhouse and collaborates with T-boi without mentioning her real intention of making a huge explosion at the packhouse to destroy it. Meanwhile, she receives ample messages on a chat group asking her to meet Vidyuth who has created ruckus at Pankaj’s place. All her lies are out and both Pankaj and Vidyut are mad at her.

When she meets Vidhyuth, Pushpavalli apologises to him for faking an engagement with him. She mentions that she was never going to get married to him. Vidyuth is heartbroken and on the other hand, even Pankaj is mad at her as she lied to him too. Pankaj does not leave her to step out; however, Swati interrupts and stops Pankaj.

Pushpavalli retuns to the packhouse again only to see Nikhil’s car already parked there. Nikhil has gone there to look for the keys that Pushpavalli has previously stolen. She manages to trick Nikhil to get out of the packhouse. Pushpavalli also gets angry with T-boi who almost spoils her plan by acting dumb.

Pushpavalli sets up the entire place in such a manner that in a few minutes the entire place would explode. While stepping out of the place, Pankaj calls Pushpavalli to ask where she is. Pushpavalli lies to him saying that she is in the PG. To which, Pankaj replies that he knows she is here at the packhouse.

Pushpavalli understands that Pankaj has reached the packhouse. She runs back inside to get him out of the place. As soon as she reaches inside, a huge explosion takes place. After which, Pushpavalli season 2 ends with Pushpavalli managing to get up after the huge explosion looking at someone lying on the floor. The season doesn’t reveal who it is.

