Qubool Hai 2.0 Ending Explained: Does Zoya Flee Pakistan With Asad?

Qubool Hai 2.0 has finally premiered on ZEE5 and fans are eager to see Asad and Zoya back together again. Qubool Hai 2.0 is a reboot of the original show on ZEE TV, but this time with a brand-new storyline and now it is set primarily in Serbia instead of India. Qubool Hai 2.0 makers have made sure to add cliffhangers at every nook and corner. The show’s Season 1 ends on one such cliffhanger. So here is Qubool Hai 2.0 ending explained that will give you a detailed overview of the entire season.

Qubool Hai 2.0 ending explained

Plot

Spoliers ahead

Qubool Hai 2.0 as mentioned earlier is set in Serbia. In the first episode itself, we see Zoya crossing paths with Asad. While Asad is introduced as a shooter competing for India, Zoya is running away from her wedding. Asad hails from India, Zoya is from Pakistan. The two cross paths as Zoya bumps into Asad while her fiancé goons are chasing her.

The first few episodes primarily revolve around Zoya and Asad’s banter. This same banter made the original TV show a hit among the audience. Asad’s OCD traits are once again incorporated while Zoya is completely opposite of him. The ‘opposites attract’ concept is well-played in the show, and as Zoya and Asad’s chemistry grows we see more and more secrets about Asad’s life being revealed. Most importantly, Asad is an undercover agent for the Indian National Security Council and is on a mission.

Ending of Qubool Hai 2.0

As mentioned earlier, Qubool Hai 2.0 is full of cliffhangers. This web series also ends with one. Zoya has been on the radar of Indian National Security Council since she crossed paths with Asad on his mission. But when Asad realizes that she is the daughter Gen. Bhaktiyar Faruqi, he considers Zoya a valuable asset for India.

So, when the two try to escape Pakistan, they are being chased by Pakistani agents since they know Asad is an Indian undercover agent. Moreover, Zoya’s brother is alive and he knows Asad’s secret as well. He believes that Asad killed their father. When Asad and Zoya reach the airport, Zoya’s aunt even tries to warn her niece about Asad’s real identity. But her attempt falls short. Zoya’s brother even reaches the airport to reveal Asad’s real identity to Zoya.

The moment Asad and Zoya are about to board a flight to India, Zoya’s brother stops them. Zoya is shocked to see him. All this time she thought he was dead. But then, Zoya’s brother yells that Asad killed their father. Asad is shocked by this revelation and falls speechless when Zoya questions him about the same. Her brother tells him to not leave Pakistan, while Asad wants Zoya to accompany him. Zoya is torn between these two choices and thus the last episode comes to an end with this major cliffhanger.