Qubool Hai 2.0 Title Track Out Now: 'The Wait Is Finally Over', Says Surbhi Jyoti

In the web show, Qubool Hai 2.0, on-screen couple Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti won the hearts of the audiences with their incredible chemistry. The creators have now released the web show's theme song, which is a collection of some of the most memorable moments from Zoya and Asad's love saga The song includes scenes depicting their blossoming love story as well as scenes depicting their relationship reaching rock bottom. Zee5's web series was a resounding success. The first season aired in 2020, with the second season following in March 2021 on the network.

Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Qubool Hai song out now

“The wait is finally over!” both Karan and Surbhi captioned the song on their respective social media pages. "The #QuboolHaiSong is here to make you fall in love with Asad and Zoya, all over again. SONG OUT NOW." According to a report by Spotboye, the two are ecstatic and have encouraged viewers to watch the series. Karan's role in the web series was lauded by critics. Karan said he was stunned after receiving so much love from his fans because he was overwhelmed by the response. He was relieved that he had met their standards and that his success had entertained them.

Fans and followers of the show could not keep calm on the release of the song and expressed their views on the song. They commented on Surbhi Jyoti’s post by saying that the song was absolutely phenomenal and that they loved the way it been incorporated into the show. People also commented by saying that the song was making them relive the best moments on the show and thus making them fall in love with the series all over again. Some people even commented saying that Surbhi Jyoti looked absolutely resplendent in the show and that they loved her. The song received 289k views and 3,057 comments on Surbhi Jyoti’s Instagram profile and still counting.

Actresses Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti defied the stereotype that "actresses can't be friends." Both can be seen together in an open area in a new video that Anita shared online, discussing common stereotypes about actors. In the video with the text, Anita and Surbhi can be seen, "What people say about TV actors - Actresses can never be friends. They always wear makeup, they love gossiping." The post was captioned by Anita, who said, "I say #FriendshipGoals! @surbhijyoti".

Promo image source: Karan Singh Grover Instagram

