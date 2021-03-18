Qubool Hai 2.0 - Will There Be Another Episode To Explain The Cliffhanger?

Qubool Hai 2.0 has become a hugely successful venture so far as it's topping trending charts and making headlines day-by-day. The reboot has the lead actors from the soap opera reprising their roles as Asad and Zoya and additional characters such as Mandira Bedi, Priyal Gor and Vishal Naik. The most exciting bit, though, is that the web series has taken the liberty of changing the backgrounds of the actors to give it a global appeal. Here's an insight on the episode list of Qubool Hai 2.0.

(Warning - Qubool Hai 2.0 spoilers)

Qubool Hai 2.0 Episode 11 Release Date

Qubool Hai 2.0 consists of 10 episodes, each equipped with a number of plot twists and suspense. It's natural to wonder if there is another episode down the pipeline as the finale ended on a major cliffhanger with Zoya having to choose between her brother and Asad. More importantly, she had to choose between love and war. Unfortunately, there's no news on whether there will be another episode.

Owing to the early success of the show, ideally, the creators should be well on their way to drafting a new script. However, episode 11 seems unlikely though there is hope for a second season. OTT platforms typically take over a month to observe how well the show is performing before making a decision on its renewal. Some series even treat fans with a last-minute special episode as a way to celebrate their success. It can be an episode full of behind-the-scenes or just on the lines of the actual script. The latter doesn't seem possible though as the finale seemed too intense for its aftermath to be condensed into one single episode.

About Qubool Hai 2.0

Though the characters are primarily the same, both behaviour-wise as well as having the same names, their backgrounds are completely different in the reboot. Qubool Hai 2.0 follows the life of Zoya, a runaway bride originally from Pakistan, who stumbles upon Asad, an Indian undercover agent in Serbia and they fall in love. The web series is getting astounding reviews from critics and fans alike and is being hugely appreciated for weaving past unique elements seamlessly into the new storyline.