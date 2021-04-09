Queen Of The South: Season Six In Talks Of Being Renewed Or Getting Cancelled? Know Here

USA Network's famous television series Queen of South ran its course for five seasons on TV gaining immense popularity. The show follows the story of a poor woman who settled in the USA after being chased by drug mafias eventually running the biggest drug trafficking empire. After the renewal of season five, fans hoped for a Queen of the South: Season Six renewal from the makers.

Queen of the South: Season Six cancelled or renewed?

After announcing the renewal of season five, the series faced several issues during the production due to the pandemic. According to the reports from Deadline, the shooting was delayed for several months until eventually it was announced that the fifth season will premiere on the 7th of April this year. Fans are now wondering 'Is Queen of the South: Season six getting cancelled?'.

Deadline released the statements from the executive producers of the series namely Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato, and David Friendly, who said that the final season of Queen of the South is going to be shot in New Orleans. The shooting of the series began in Mexico City and places like Malta and Columbia. Describing the fifth season as the final explosive season, the producers shared the excitement of the fans.

Queen of the South: Season Six renewed?

According to the reports from Deadline, the team of Queen of the South confirmed that the fifth season would be the last season of the series. Thanking the entire team for their hard work, executive producers of the show told Deadline that they were proud of the team for working together on this journey of five seasons. Talking of the series, Frances Berwick, chairman of Entertainment Networks, expressed his opinions about the incredible series.

According to him that, the show captivated the audience with its brilliant storytelling and powerful characters. The series transcended its genre and they were grateful to work with an amazing team and their studio partners. Promising that the finale season would be worth it, the chairman confirmed that Queen of the South will not come back for the sixth season hoping that they were closing the chapter with the fifth season. Concluding his statement, he hoped that the series would give the audience the ending they deserve.

