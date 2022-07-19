Queen's Gambit Star Anya Taylor-Joy Married To Malcolm McRae In Intimate Ceremony: Reports

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has tied the knot with her boyfriend Malcolm McRae in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family. As per a report by Page Six, the couple had an 'intimate courthouse wedding', but have not made the news public as of now.

Several fans and followers of the duo have been over the moon with the news, and can't wait for the duo to make an official announcement about the same.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Malcolm McRae's marriage

Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit and Malcolm McRae sparked rumours about their engagement in June when the Netflix show's star was spotted with a massive diamond ring on her finger. The couple has now reportedly tied the knot and will soon have an elaborate ceremony to celebrate their union after Anya Taylor-Joy returns to the United States.

She is currently filming in Australia for Furiosa, which is the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae's relationship

The much-loved couple has been together for about a year, but not much is known about their relationship. The first time they were spotted together was in May 2021, before Anya Taylor-Joy hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live. They made their red carpet debut as they arrived in style at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Anya Taylor-Joy looked stunning as she arrived in a sheer black off-shoulder corset dress as she stood alongside her beau, who donned a dapper classic black and white suit.

Anya Taylor-Joy also spoke about her relationship with British Vogue, as she expressed how glad she was that she found someone she could 'happily sit in silence' with. She also expressed the similarities the duo shares as she mentioned they both love reading.

She had said, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do...He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time, and it works really well."

Image: Instagram/@malcolmmcrae