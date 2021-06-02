Rachel Bilson And Melinda Clarke On Mischa Barton’s Claims Of Bullying on 'The OC'

The teen drama series The OC had a successful run for four years since its debut in 2003. Fans of the show were shocked when Mischa Barton’s character Marissa Cooper was killed at the end of season three. Barton said in an interview last month that she left the show because of the "bullying" that took place behind the scenes. In a recent interview, Mishca’s co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke have opened up about her claims of bullying.

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke open up about Mischa Barton’s claims of bullying

On June 1’s episode of their podcast, Welcome to the O.C., Bitches!, Rachel said that she spoke to Melinda immediately after Mischa’s interview was published. Melinda also explained she and Rachel can only talk about their own experiences and not anyone else’s. Elaborating more, Melinda said that she knew there was a "lot of pressure" on Mischa and such an experience is "not right" for a person who is so young. Melinda also said that apart from this, some other of Mischa’s claims were "perplexing".

Rachel Bilson also cleared the air about Mischa saying that talks of her exit from the show began when Rachel’s character was in talks of being promoted. Rachel said that this is "misinformation" and she was not sure what Mischa intended to say. They have chosen to speak about this with the hopes that Mischa would listen to this conversation and come forward to give an insight into what she experienced during her time on the show.

More about Mischa Barton's interview

In an interview with E Online, Mischa spoke about the reason why she left The OC in 2006. She went on to say that the talks began quite early and it had to do with Rachel Bilson being added as a series regular and the makers "evening out" everybody’s pay. She experienced "general bullying" from some men on the sets and was not comfortable with it. Since she loved the show very much, she built her "walls up".

A look at The OC cast and other details

The plot of this teen drama series revolves around four best friends residing in Orange County (OC) and navigating their way through friendships and relationships. The OC cast included Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, Melinda Clarke and Adam Brody among others. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.

