Rachel Bilson Shares How It Was To Date Adam Brody On Sets Of 'The OC'

Rachel Bilson recently appeared in an interview where she spoke about her upcoming podcast, where she will host a series of The OC cast members and they will rewatch the episodes. While at it, the actor also shared how it was to date co-star Adam Brody off-screen while they were also dating on the show. Read along to find out what she had to share about the experience.

Rachel Bilson talks about dating Adam Brody during The OC

It has been more than a decade since The OC aired its last episode, however, the show is still loved the same by its avid watchers. As per recent developments, Rachel Bilson who played Summer Roberts on the show will be doing a podcast along with some of the cast members. The actor shared all the details about it in a recent interview with Nylon.

During the interview, she was asked, “You and Adam Brody had been dating during the show’s filming. What was it like dating your cast member during the time that your characters were dating on-screen?” Rachel responded by saying, that having someone to support her, following how the show was and also because the duo was so young was really awesome. She shared that it felt great to have someone who was experiencing all those things with her.

Further adding, Rachel said that she is grateful for having the relationship and that it was a unique experience. The actor also mentioned that others can’t really understand how the experience was, until and unless they had it themselves. Concluding her answer, Rachel said, “It was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience”.

Rachel was also asked if the show will have a reboot and she replied that she will be ready to do it if the makers asked, but doesn’t know what can be done with the plot.

The OC was an American teen drama that first aired on August 5, 2003, and ended four years later on February 22, 2007. It starred Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, Mischa Barton, Chris Carmack, Tate Donovan, Melinda Clarke, Alan Dale, Willa Holland and Autumn Reeser along with Rachel and Brody. The title of the show is short for Orange County, which is a locality in Southern California.

Promo Image Courtesy: Rachel Bilson's Instagram