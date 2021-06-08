Rachel Lindsay Bashes 'The Bachelorette' For Their Racist Labels Of 'Angry Black Women'

The first African-American featured on the popular ABC show The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, opened up about her disturbing experience on the show. The revelations came after the media personality ended her contract with the network in April this year and openly talked about the controversies that surrounded her during the stint. Read more about how Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette faced subtle racism.

Rachel Lindsay on 'The Bachelorette'

The media personality and attorney appeared on The View where the topic of stereotyping black women came up following the discussion of Eboni Williams from the Real Housewives accusing Luann de Lesseps of labeling her. Rachel took this opportunity to talk about her experience on The Bachelorette. She recalled sitting on the stage with her runner-up when Peter Kraus told her to choose him if she did not want a mediocre life. This prompted a stern response from Rachel who assured Peter that she was living her best life.

The 36-year-old was not done as she continued recounting her conversation with the former Bachelor and Bachelorette host, Chris Harrison. Rachel revealed that the host asked her why she was angry which perplexed Rachel as she did not show any signs of aggression or indignant. After asking why Kraus felt intimidated by Rachel, he had none to offer, confirmed Lindsay. She went on to bash the franchise for labeling her as the 'Angry Black Woman' which followed her everywhere.

More on The Bachelor controversies

In the same interview, Rachel urged netizens to address such micro-aggressions placed on Black women even on national television. She continued stating that talking about such racial stereotypes was an important thing for the coming years. Following the controversies, the host of the franchise, Chris Harrison, stepped down and apologized for his actions against the contestants.

Rachel Lindsay's shows

After appearing on The Bachelor as a contestant, Rachel entered The Bachelorette and became the first black woman to do so. Along with her stint on the ABC franchise, Rachel also worked as guest host ESPN's First Take and hosted Football Frenzy. Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, Judge Rachel's Court and Extra were some of Rachel Lindsay's shows in past years.

IMAGE- RACHEL LINDSAY'S INSTAGRAM

