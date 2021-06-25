Radhika Madan, Rohit Saraf Starrer 'Feels Like Ishq' Gets Release Date, First Look Out

The latest anthology offering by Netflix, Feels Like Ishq first look was released by the streaming platform on June 25. Feels Like Ishq release date was also announced with the first look. The romance drama series has six short stories by directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar and Sachin Kundalkar. Feels Like Ishq has an ensemble cast of actors including Angrezi Medium fame Radhika Madan, Mismatched star Rohit Saraf and Aamir Khan's niece Zayn Khan.

Feels Like Ishq release date and first look

Feels Like Ishq cast includes Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan and Skand Thakur. Produced by Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV, Feels Like Ishq would be releasing on July 23. Netflix shared six different posters highlighting the leads of the anthology with the caption, "We are bekarar for everything that #FeelsLikeIshq". The first poster stars Rohit Saraf standing in a dilemma as his love interest leaves him. The second poster has Radhika Madan in a swag bridal look looking at Amol Parashar who is dressed in a tuxedo.

The third poster looks like a romantic fairytale with Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur gazing at something while holding hands. The fourth poster gives major Desi love story kind of vibes with Zayn Khan and Neeraj Madhav. While the fifth poster looks like a rom-com with Mihir Ahuja in lead, the sixth poster supposedly indicates a twisted love tale of Saba Azad and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya.

Fan reactions to Feels Like Ishq

Devrath Sagar serves as the creative director of Feel Like Ishq. Seher Aly Latif, Shivani Saran of Mutant Films executive produced the series alongside Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Jennifer Vasquez of Awesomeness TV. Fans in a huge number shared their excitement for the show. Several fans went gaga over Rohit Saraf being a part of rom-com while many were happy to see a release date. Fans also flooded the comment section with heart emoticons as they shared their excitement for the show, one of the fans even asked Netflix to make more rom-com.

IMAGE: NETFLIX INDIA INSTAGRAM

