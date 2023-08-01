Raftaar To Make His Acting Debut With Bajao, Web Series Streams From August 25

It is not a new phenomenon for Indian singers to venture into acting. Musicians like Sonu Nigam, Gippy Grewal, and Himesh Reshammiya are a few who were seen in films. And now rapper Raftaar is joining the club.

3 things you need to know



Raftaar’s real name is Kalathilkuzhiyil Devadasan Dilin Nair.

He has been a part of the industry since 2008.

The 2013 song Swag Mera Desi is his claim to fame.



Raftaar’s acting debut with Bajao



Raftaar will be seen in an upcoming web series titled ‘Bajao’. The teaser of the same was recently shared by the makers in which the rapper is seen in a serious role. As per reports, Bajao will be a coming-of-age, bromance-comedy set against the backdrop of Delhi. It will explore the Punjabi music industry through the journey of a few rappers.



The way they navigate through the hardships of being a musician is how the story will progress forward. Raftaar shared the teaser on his social media profile and wrote, “Bhai tera iss baar gayega bhi aur bajayega bhi”.



Previously, the Tamanchey Pe Disco co-singer spoke about wanting to go into acting. In a recent statement, he said, “I have always wanted to check all the boxes as an artist, and being able to act was one of them. This was a coming full circle moment for me since the directors (Shiv Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty) are the same people I shot a music video with 7 years ago.”

Raftaar’s personal life hit headlines last year



Before this, Raftaar was in the news because of his turbulent personal life. Last year, he got divorced from his wife of six years, Kamal Vohra. Kamal is the sister of TV actor Karan Vohra. As per reports, the couple started dating in 2011, and after being in a secret relationship for almost 5 years, they got married in 2016.

( Raftaar with his former wife Kamal Vohra. | Image: Twitter)



They filed for divorce in 2022. According to portals, they had filed for separation during COVID-19, but due to the nationwide shutdown, they couldn’t get through the process. Eventually, the former couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Raftaar’s Bajao streams from August 25 on JioCinema.