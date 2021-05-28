'Ragnarok' S2 Cast: David Stakston, Herman Tommeraas & Others Who Will Be Part Of The Show

Inspired by Norse mythology, Ragnarok is a Norwegian language fantasy drama series. The series released on Netflix, becoming the third Norwegian series released on the OTT platform. It follows the fictional story of a Norwegian town in Edda in Hordaland which is plagued by climate change and the industrial pollution caused by the factories owned by the local Jutul family, the fifth-richest family in Norway.

The cast of Ragnarok season 2

Season 1 of the show starred David Station, Jonas Strand Gravil, and Herman Tommeraas. At the end of season 1, Magne and Vidar finally clashed in an epic battle. And just when the giant was about to win, Magne summoned lightning which ended the fight and the life of Vidar too, perhaps.

Here's Ragnarok Season 2 cast

David Stakston as Magne

Magne’s character was played by David Stakson. Magne Seier is a reincarnation of the thunder god named Thor.

Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits

Jonas Strand Gravli played the character of Laurits, Magne’s half-brother and the reincarnation of Loki.

Herman Tommeraas as Fjor

Herman was seen as Fjor, the high-school-aged son in the Jutul family Jötunn from Norse mythology.

Theresa Frostad Eggesbo as Saxa

Theresa was seen as Saxa, the high-school-aged daughter in the Jutul family.

Emma Bones as Gry

Emma Bones portrayed the role of Gry, Magne, and Fjor’s love interest.

Henritter Steenstrup as Turid

Turid was the mother of Magne and Laurits, a character played by Henritter Steenstrup

Synnove Macody Lund as Ran

Ran is the high school principal and the mother in the Jutul family, a character essayed by Synnove.

Gísli Örn Garðarsson as Vidar

Gísli Örn Garðarsson is seen as Vidar in the Jutul family, the father. While the end of the first season hinted at the end of Vidar, his appearance in the second season is dicey.

The supporting cast of Ragnarok season 2

Ylva Bjørkås Thedin as Isolde

Odd-Magnus Williamson as Erik

Bjørn Sundquist as Wotan

IMAGE: STILL FROM RAGNAROK SEASON 2 TRAILER

