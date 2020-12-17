Rahul Bose Shares A Video From Kolkata; Announces Collaboration With Srijit Mukherji

Actor Rahul Bose recently took to Instagram to share a fun video regarding the city of Kolkata and its beauty. He posted a short clip from the vehicle with focus on the bright lights and smooth roads. Through the caption for the post, the actor indicated that he was in this city once again to shoot for his upcoming web series. In the comments section of the post, fans have inquired about the actor’s upcoming series while agreeing with his take on the city of Kolkata.

Rahul Bose back in Kolkata

Actor Rahul Bose recently took to social media to update his fans on what he has been up to lately. In the video posted, he can be seen showing his fans how lively and luminous the streets of Kolkata are. The streets are covered in blue lights and the roads are wide and well-maintained. The actor is making an attempt to show his followers how amazing the ambience around this place, is.

In the caption for the post, Rahul Bose has mentioned Kolkata comes second in the list of his favourite cities. He has mentioned that he will be around this place for almost a week and hence he has been gearing up for his stay here. Rahul Bose has also specified in the short note that he will be shooting for a new web series here, which will be made in collaboration with Srijit Mukherji.

He has also added that this is the best time to be in Kolkata and shoot for a series here. In the last part of the caption, Rahul Bose has explained how to pronounce the name ‘Kolkata’ correctly. Have a look at the video on Rahul Bose' Instagram.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of people have spoken highly of the city and its vibe. Most people have mentioned that this is the road that connects the city and the airport and these lights are a speciality here. A few fans have also inquired about his next project. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Rahul Bose Instagram

