Rahul Dev Unveils 'Raat Baaki Hai' Trailer With Release Date; Teases About 'dark Secrets'

Actor Rahul Dev recently unveiled the trailer of his latest ZEE5 original, Raat Baaki Hai. The murder mystery, directed by Avinash Das, features Annup Sonii, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev, Dipannita Sharma, and Saurabh Sachdeva among its ensemble cast. While sharing the trailer to the film on his Instagram page, Dev provided a short synopsis of what could be expected from the film. He wrote, “1 murder, 4 suspects and a relentless police officer. Lekin Kuch raaz abhi khulne baaki hai kyoonki ye #RaatBaakiHai”. (But a few secrets are yet to be unveiled because the night is still young).

Rahul Dev's Raat Baaki Hai trailer out

The nail-biting homicide mystery's trailer introduces the viewers to all of the film's key characters, including Kartik, Vasuki, Vaani, and detective Ahalawat. Kartik, portrayed by actor Annup Sonii, is at the peak of Ahalawat's suspect list after one of the main characters is murdered. However, as the investigation progresses, Ahalawat discovers that there is more to the case than just the murder. This shift in the narrative would inevitably pique the interest of the audience.

Raat Baaki Hai is directed by Avinash Das and revolves around the themes of romance, deception, and revenge. The story of the film revolves around a single night when two estranged lovers reunite after a 12-year separation under strange circumstances. One is on the run from a murder suspect, and as the plot progresses, the viewer will be stunned by the sudden twists and turns.

The movie is slated in Rajasthan and is based on Atul Satya Koushik's famous play Ballygunge (1990). Raat Baaki Hai, produced by Samar Khan of Juggernaut Productions and co-produced by Pictionary Playyerss, will premiere on ZEE5 on April 16th. Rahul Dev’s post with the trailer promises its audience a bevvy of ‘dark secrets’.

Speaking to India West about his character, Rahul Dev revealed that his character was a traditional blue-blood but had a new age mindset. It was the amalgamation of both these that helps him with his investigation. He further revealed that his character is very refined when in control but his Haryanvi genes come out in the heat of the moment.