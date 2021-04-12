Rahul Kohli 'bounces Off' Social Media To 'do Some Recharging' After Receiving Hate Speech

On April 12, British actor, Rahul Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and announced that he is quitting social media. The actor seems quite disturbed by the trolling he keeps receiving. In the tweet, the actor wrote that "nobody is listening" and "nothing is going to change". He questioned to whom he is "even talking to" and further wrote that he will be "bouncing off" the social media apps for a bit. He will be doing some "recharging" and doesn’t know how much "more online hate speech he can stomach".

Rahul Kohli: "Think I’m gonna bounce off these apps for a bit and do some recharging"

As soon as the actor announced his temporary social media detox, many of his fans and followers were quick enough to extend their support. Several of his fans went all out to support and stand by the British actor as they penned positive messages on his tweet. A fan wrote that "social media can do bad and the human race can be so much worse". He wrote that "people listen but not enough is being done" and further suggested him to "take it easy and when he comes back, he must block all the haters". He concluded, “Remember that you have people who love you”.

Another one asked the actor to "do what he is going to do, but he hopes that the actor knows that people ‘are’ listening". A netizen wrote that he "hopes the world becomes a better place sooner rather than later". He wrote that he "can’t imagine what it is like for someone in the actor’s position", wished him the best and further asked him where he can follow him whenever he is ready to be back. A user highlighted how Twitter "can be so mentally draining if one isn’t careful".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahul Kohli was last seen in The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was released on the online streaming site, Netflix. Rahul Kohli in The Haunting of Bly Manor played the character of Owen Sharma. The actor garnered heaps of praise from the critics as well as the viewers for his performance. The list of popular Rahul Kohli's shows includes iZombies, Happy Anniversary, Supergirl, Harley Quinn and many more. Furthermore, he will next be seen in Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, alongside Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint and Matt Biedel in the lead roles.

