Rahul Vohra's Death Leaves Netizens Shocked; Many Lash Out At 'failure Of The System'

The death of Rahul Vohra due to COVID-19 at the age of 35 saddened his fans and other netizens. Not just the cause of death, the actor-YouTuber last’s two messages on being unable to find ‘good treatment’, not even a hospital bed with oxygen supply added to the shock for netizens. His social media accounts were filled with messages that hailed his talent and displeasure at the system for failing to save his life.

Netizens shocked, angry at Rahul Vohra’s death

Netizens took to social media to post condolence messages for the actors, praying for his soul's peace and using words like ‘heartbreaking’, ‘sorry’ and that they could believe the news. They termed Rahul as a ‘terrific actor’ and ‘humble and skilled personality' were some of the other terms used for him.

Some did not mince their days in stating that Rahul did not die of COVID-19 but due to ‘failure of the system.’ One was furious about ‘human lives not being valued.’ Another user wrote, “When a person has to write this while being alive, then only the system is to be blamed and it is shame to have such a system,’ while one user could not handle the 'injustice.'

Vohra had written two messages on his plight on Facebook, where he had 2 million followers.

On May 4, he wrote “I am COVID positive and am hospitalised. For 4 days, there has been no recovery. Is there any hospital where I can find an oxygen bed because here my oxygen levels are continuously dropping and there is no one to look into it."

"I am helplessly sharing this post, because our family has not been able to handle this.”

A day before his death, he posted, "If I’d have received good treatment, even I’d have been saved. Yours, Rahul Vohra"

Sharing details of the Delhi hospital and his age, 35, he concluded, “I will soon be reborn and do good work. I have lost all hope.”

The news of his death was confirmed by Arvind Gaur, theatre director, and playwright.

Rahul Vohra had acted in the Netflix movie Unfreedom and had a channel on YouTube, that has 111K subscribers, featuring fun-filled videos, with 7.9 million views.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.