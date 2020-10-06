'Raised By Wolves' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Season?

Raised By Wolves is an amalgamation of science fiction drama and war between religious beliefs that will keep you glued to the screen till the very end. The show is created by Aaron Guzikowski and directed by Ridley Scott and recently the finale episode was aired which has left many fans of the show wondering what certain plot points meant. Here is an interpretation of the ending of the series and explaination about some of the scenes from the series starring Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim in the lead roles.

Plot of the series

Raised By Wolves is a series that revolves around two androids called Father and Mother. Their task is to raise human children on Kepler 22B as the Earth has been destroyed by a great war. However, their planet is invaded by several other creatures who have different beliefs than the two androids and are trying to take over the planet. The series is filled with many surprises and has several action sequences as both sides defend themselves while believing they are right in their beliefs.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Ending of the season

The finale of the first season Raised by Wolves has an intense and scary plot point where the pregnant Mother gives birth to a giant serpent. The serpent has inherited the qualities of the androids as well and is likely to take over the Kepler 22B. So the Mother and Father try to destroy the serpent by piloting their lander into the molten core of the planet leaving their children behind.

However, the attempt does not go as they expected it to and to their surprise, the serpent is able to pilot the vessel. The ship emerges out on the other side of the Planet and enters the lush Tropical Zone. To the horror of the androids, the serpent floats into the forest hungry for flesh and blood. Meanwhile, the new colony arrives in order to continue the war in an attempt to take over the planet.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Ending explained

It is apparent from the finale of the series that the will be a second season of the series. The last episode has been titled “the Beginning” to hint that it has set up the plot for the second season. Many things will be revealed in the upcoming season of the series. The show is available to watch on HBO Max.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Image credits: Screengrab from trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.