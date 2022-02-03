Raised By Wolves Season 2: What Time Is 'Raised By Wolves' Season 2 Coming Out On HBO MAX?

Season 1 of the sci-fi drama series Raised By Wolves was successful in keeping the audience glued to the screens till the very end. The series first premiered in 2020 and surprised its audience by showcasing a brilliant amalgamation of science fiction drama and war between religious beliefs. The plot revolved around two androids called Father and Mother and their task was to raise human children on Kepler 22B, as the Earth has been destroyed by a great war. The show is created by Aaron Guzikowski and is helmed by Ridley Scott.

With the successful running of Raised By Wolves season 1, the show is all set to make a comeback with season 2. It is making its way to entertain the audience once again with its gripping post-apocalyptic story. So, here we bring you every detail about the release date, time, episodes, and much more about Raised by Wolves Season 2.

Raised By Wolves season 2 release time

Raised By Wolves Season 2 will premiere on February 3, 2022. The new episodes will air weekly on Thursdays, on HBO and HBO Max. The first two episodes of Raised by Wolves will be available to stream on HBO Max at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

Raised By Wolves season 2 episodes

In an interview with Collider, Raised by Wolves creator Aaron Guzikowski said that season 2 will consist of eight episodes in total. Below is the release date of the episodes-

February 3 – Episodes 1-2 premiere

February 10 – Episode 3

February 17 – Episode 4

February 24 – Episode 5

March 3 – Episode 6

March 10 – Episode 7

March 17 – Episode 8

Raised By Wolves Season 2 episode length

From the previous season, it is evident that the episodes usually run from 42 to 55 minutes long. So, the audience can expect the same in this season too, with a few episodes running a bit longer.

How to watch Raised By Wolves season 2 online?

Raised by Wolves will be available on HBO Max. To watch the series on HBO Max you need to have its subscription, which is available for $9.99 (with ads) or $14.99 (ad-free) per month (or $99.99/$149.99 a year). Fans can also watch it on Hulu If you already have a Hulu account and want to add HBO Max to it, you can do it for an additional $14.99/month. A seven-day free trial is also available for eligible subscribers.

