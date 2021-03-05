Rajesh Tailang asks PMO if elderly parents can be COVID vaccinated at home; netizens react

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India has given citizens other than essential services employees the chance to take their doses. Some celebrities of the film industry too have already received the vaccine and urged their followers to do so too. It is also likely that many could have questions before going ahead, and one such question was asked by Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang.

Rajesh Tailang on chances of vaccine for elderly parents

Rajesh Tailang took to Twitter to write that his father was 88 and his mother was 83, and that both were bedridden. The actor, known for Delhi Crime, Panga, and other ventures, stated that they were still susceptible to the infection through other members of the family. Tagging the Prime Minister’s Office and Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, he asked if there was a way if they could get vaccinated at home.

My father is 88 my mother is 83. Both are bedridden but are still susceptible to infections because of us and domestic help. Is there any way to get them vaccinated at home? @drharshvardhan @SatyendarJain @PMOIndia — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) March 4, 2021

Many netizens shared their take, hoping that there was a way out to help his parents. However, one common response was that the vaccine could have side effects, so it was advisable that they take rest and be under the supervision of doctors and the medical team for a few hours, which was best suited at the hospital.

Since it is a vaccine & it could have side effects so it is advisable to have it at hospital so that any emergency could be handled...any vaccination can have serious side effects. — double or quit (@maverickme2) March 4, 2021

@rajeshtailang जी वैक्सीन लगने के बाद आधे घंटे तक डॉक्टर/मेडिकल स्टाफ की निगरानी में रहना होता है, हॉस्पिटल में तमाम सपोर्ट सिस्टम मौजूद रहने से वहीं लगवाना उचित रहता है। — Suraj Singh Parihar IPS (@SurajSinghIPS) March 5, 2021

Arranging private hospital services would be more advisable sir. Like everybody pointed out vaccination can have some serious side effects and quick action can be taken in case anything goes wrong, considering your parents age — Pranav (@pranav_aswd) March 5, 2021

Recently, Karnataka Minister BC Patil had sparked a row after getting a vaccine at home. He had even defended his decision, while the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had sought a report over it.

Celebs take vaccine

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers like Home Minister Amit Shah took the vaccine, celebrities of the film industry like Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Kushboo Sundar among others have received the first of the two doses of the vaccine.

