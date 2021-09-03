Rajinesh Duggall Talks About Struggling To Find Time To Visit Home Amid Busy Work Schedule

Popular Bollywood actor Rajniesh Duggall recently opened up about how busy he was with his projects and mentioned how he had some good work in hand due to which he was struggling to find time to visit his home. He even spoke about how he has been gearing up for a couple of his movies and web series and was on a shooting spree after the second wave of COVID-19.

Rajniesh Duggall on his upcoming projects

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, he recently opened up about how busy he was with his projects and mentioned how he had some good work in hand due to which he was struggling to find time to visit his home. As the actor is currently shooting for an OTT series in Lucknow after recovering from COVID-19, he further talked about how he felt that he was lucky and blessed that he had good work in hand and his dairy was all full. Speaking about the time he visited his mother in Vrindavan, he stated how he went to meet her for just two hours between his shoot break in Lucknow and added how he just had just four hours to be with family on his transit from Mumbai to Pune.

Stating further about how things were getting back on track after the second wave of COVID-19, Rajniesh Dugall added that though he had very interesting projects coming her way, he was greedy for more. Adding to it, the 1920 actor mentioned that the second wave turned everything topsy-turvy ut things were now coming back to normal. He even stated that he had to let go of some projects but now he had started believing that what destiny decides for us is always the best.

Rajniesh Duggall further talked about his karmic connection with UP and stated that this was his third project in Lucknow after Bagawat and Inspector Avinash and added that he was now wrapping Exit. He then mentioned that he has even shot for the film Khali Bali that is yet to be released. Stating further about his connection with this place, he revealed that his mother permanently resides in Vrindavan and after he was immersed by his father’s ashes in the Yaumna there, his bond with the place had become deeper.

Duggall further shared more details about his work and mentioned that for the next five days he will be on the sets of Inspector and will then go to Kashmir to shoot for a web series. The actor will also be hosting a new adventure show, 100 Days to Heaven which has Amitabh Bachchan as super host. Adding to it, he stated that they will be conducting auditions in five cities and next year, they will go to the base camp and added how he too wants to try mountaineering during the show. The actor’s other upcoming projects include series namely Ghost Thesis, Flawed and films The Perfect Script, Khali Bali, Bagawat, Inspector Avinash and Mandali.

IMAGE: RAJNIESH DUGGALL INSTAGRAM