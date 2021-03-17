Rajkummar Rao To Be Part Of Sriram Raghavan's Netflix Film 'Monica O My Darling'

Rajkummar Rao has been on a roll for the past couple of months and has been part of hit films like Ludo, Chhalaang, and most recently, the horror-comedy titled Roohi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Rao recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film titled Badhaai Do, which is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. The much-appreciated actor has now joined the team of Sriram Raghavan's next titled Monica, O My Darling, and here is everything you need to know about the film.

Rajkummar Rao to be a part of Sriram Raghavan's next

According to a report by Pro Kerala News, Bareilly Ki Barfi star Rajkummar Rao is all set to star in the Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan's next film for Netflix. Monica O My Darling cast includes actor Huma Qureshi opposite Rao. This will be Rao's fourth film in a short span of time to be released on an OTT platform after flicks like Ludo, Oscar-nominated The White Tiger and, Chhalaang. The upcoming movie has been named after RD Burman's popular cabaret song Monica, O My Darling that was picturised on Helen for the film Caravan in the year 1971.

The Netflix film would have Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director Vasan Bala at its helm and will be bankrolled by Raghavan and Sanjay Routray under Matchbox Pictures production house. The movie is slated to belong to the comedy genre and will be set in an office environment. The filming is reported to begin sometime in late April or early May and it will be the second time Huma and Rao would be seen together in a movie, after the much-acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur in the year 2012.

Rajkummar Rao's Roohi

Rajkummar was last seen in the horror-comedy film titled Roohi that also starred Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. It was the first major Bollywood release after the pandemic and received positive reviews from the audiences. The story is about around two-small town boys who get stuck in a forest with a girl who is possessed by a witch. The story follows how the boys get rid of the spirit and try to give it closure. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.2 out of 10.

Image Credits: Rajkummar Rao Official Instagram Account