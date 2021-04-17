Rakhi Sawant Warns People To Wear Mask In 'Julie' Style Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; Watch

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government has imposed strict restrictions. Several public places have been shut and shootings for films and TV shows have also been stalled. The paparazzi, however, often set out on rounds to capture images and videos of celebrities from the entertainment industry. Rakhi Sawant recently had an interaction with the paps as she stepped out for a grocery run. She also warned people to wear masks.

Rakhi Sawant warns people to wear masks in 'Julie style'

Rakhi Sawant was buying vegetables while she was also interacting with the paps. The actor was holding a radish in her hand as she warned the people to wear masks. She says that whoever would not wear a mask, she will hit that person with a mooli (radish). Rakhi Sawant says, "Jo mask nahi pehnega, usko Julie maaregi mooli se" (those who won't wear a mask, Julie will hit them with radish). She then asks the shopkeeper to tell her the total bill while she wears her mask. Rakhi Sawant is spotted wearing a grey coloured turtle neck tee paired with red hot shorts. She tied her streaked hair in two braids.

Several people pointed out that Rakhi Sawant was not wearing her own mask and teaching people to wear it. One of the users appreciated how down-to-earth Rakhi is and everybody likes her. Several users also mentioned that she is saying the right thing.

Rakhi Sawant enquires whether vegetable markets were open

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant was spotted in the city donning a polka-dot frill skirt and a black and white sleeveless top. She tied her streaked hair in a braid and wore a white mask to cover her face. When requested by the paps, Rakhi removed her mask for a few minutes and wore it back after they finished taking her pictures. Rakhi Sawant is often seen having a conversation with the paps. However, this time she had questions for the paps. She enquired about vegetable markets. The paps gave her a few options and told her about a few markets where she could go and buy vegetables.

Rakhi Sawant often has good interaction with the paparazzi. She is questioned about the current affairs by the paps and when asked about the current lockdown, she replied that the citizens must listen to the CM and follow guidelines issued by them. Rakhi Sawant was spotted in the city in a floral print short jumpsuit, with her hair partly tied and let open. In the video, Rakhi was seen greeting her fans as well as the paps. She was also seen patiently waiting for a few fans, who wanted to take pictures with her.

