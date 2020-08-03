Raksha Bandhan Gets A 'Dark' Twist, Twitterati Scratch Their Heads Over Confusing Tweet

Hundreds of siblings across the globe are celebrating Raksha Bandhan with their brothers and sisters. But Netflix India planned to surprise their fans on Twitter by giving a Dark twist to this sibling festival. Netflix India tweeted out about which Dark series characters will tie rakhi to each other. This question received some interesting reactions from Dark fans.

'Dark' fans left confused after Netflix India’s latest question

India and many Indians across the globe are celebrating Raksha Bandhan today. Although, the world is witnessing the effects of a pandemic, this has not stopped siblings are celebrating this festival. Many OTT platforms and social media pages have joined in on these Raksha Bandhan festivities. Netflix has also joined in on this celebration.

Netflix not only entertains its fans with their OTT platform but also keeps them engaged through social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter. Netflix India posed a new question for its audience on Twitter on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. But this question was posted with a Dark Twist.

Netflix India tweeted, “Thinking about all the characters in Dark who are still confused about who their siblings are #RakshaBandhan2020”.

This question received interesting reactions from fans. Many fans used GIFs to express themselves while some tweeted out some interesting opinions. One fan wrote that he was disgusted by thinking about all the relationships in the series while another fan tweeted how the Dark families must be celebrating all days like Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Friendship’s Day, and Raksha Bandhan. Take a look at these interesting reactions here.

They celebrate all the days together, it's either father's day, Mother's day, friendship day or rakshsa bandhan, they all are together 😅 — NAVIN PATEL (@NAVINPA88964038) August 3, 2020

Rakshabandhan is kinda nightmare for those characters in DARK — Marytresa (@Marytresa4) August 3, 2020

Dark is a science fiction television series that has critical acclaim for its gripping storyline. This German TV series first premiered in 2017. Dark’s story is based on a German fictional town named Winden that is dealing with the disappearance of a child. This disappearance leads to exposure of secrets and family ties between four estranged families.

These secrets and family ties are revealed through a time-travel conspiracy. This time-travel conspiracy connects several of the show’s characters in different relations. Hence, Netflix India’s Raksha Bandhan tweet had its fans confused due to its complex storyline.

Dark season three premiered on June 27, 2020. Once again, the show received critical acclaim and had its fans hooked till the end. But unfortunately, Dark season three was also the show’s final season and no announcement about a spin-off has been made yet.

