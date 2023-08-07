Rakshak India’s Braves First Look: Varun Mitra Impresses As Braveheart Lt. Triveni Singh

Rakshak – India’s Braves is all set to premiere on Amazon miniTV later this year. Now, it is in the limelight again, Its first look was unveiled by its makers on Monday. The three-part offering is based on the real-life stories of Indian soldiers.

Rakshak – India’s Braves stars Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, and Mrinal Kulkarni in major roles.

It is directed by Akshay Choubey.

Lt. Triveni Singh takes centre stage in Chapter 1

Chapter 1 of Rakshak – India’s Braves is titled Kahani Jammu Station Ki. Its teaser was released today, August 7. It is based on the story of a young soldier Lt. Triveni Singh, who sacrificed his life to save more than 300 innocent people caught in the crossfire at the Jammu Railway Station.

Chapter 1 describes a terrorist attack on the Jammu Station and how Triveni killed two terrorists in hand-to-hand combat before being martyred. The teaser gave a glimpse of Varun Mitra as Lt. Triveni Singh, who was awarded posthumous Ashok Chakra, India’s Highest peacetime award. Varun Mitra is a budding actor who has appeared in films and television shows including Guilty Minds, Jalebi, and the recently released Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo.

Samar Khan on Rakshak- India’s Braves

Samar Khan, CEO of Juggernaut Productions said that this is a tribute to Indian soldiers and its goal is to inspire people. His statement read, “Rakshak- India’s Braves is a tribute to each and every soldier who contributed and continues to contribute towards India’s peace, prosperity, and happiness. This first story throws light on the courageous journey of Lt Triveni Singh who sacrificed his life in order to save the lives of his fellow citizens and also safeguard our country from terrorists. "

He added that he hopes Rakshak evokes a sense a sense of respect for real-life heroes.

“Through this film, we intend to take the viewers to the actual incident and experience what these brave men went through. We want Rakshak to inspire as many as possible to their core and evoke a sense of unwavering respect for these real-life heroes,” he concluded.

