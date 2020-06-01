'Raktanchal' Ending Explained: A Final Face Off Between Waseem Khan And Vijay Singh

The show Raktanchal is the game of power, politics and war between two gangs in Purvanchal. The show stars Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Pramod Pathak, and Vikram Kochhar. It is an MX Original show. Raktanchal ending has left the audience awaiting for the next season.

ALSO READ | 'Raktanchal' cast's net worth will leave you stumped; Check details inside

Raktanchal ending explained

Raktanchal had a rather surprising ending. Waseem Khan and Vijay Singh are on their last nerves when it comes to the battle they are doing against each other. The final episode shows that Waseem and Vijay meet each other on a bridge. There is a lot of exchange of gunfire among the two parties. Both of them get hurt in the process.

ALSO READ | Vijay Singh in Raktanchal; Who is the actor that plays the menacing role in the series?

The episode begins with Sanki going to meet Waseem. Waseem asks him to sit beside him and offers him beverages. Khan reveals that the girl he has been with, Seema, is actually an ally of Vijay Singh. Sanki is shown a newspaper, but he believes that it is all fake and is not ready to accept that she works for Singh. Vijay’s men ask him that since they did not get the land, what should they do? However, he is happy that his sister has got married. Then, a wedding is attacked by some masked men as they kill all the guests. These people are Vijay’s men who killed everyone because they did not give him that land, but it is not actually his men but are Waseem’s.

Sanki confronts Seema, who reveals that she came to him on Vijay’s orders. But then she also says that she does not support him anymore. He says that she has to bring Vijay Singh in front of Waseem Khan if she truly loves him.

ALSO READ | Nikitin Dheer from 'Raktanchal' says he is 'happy to make OTT debut as Waseem Khan'

Waseem and Vijay meet each other on a bridge. There is a lot of exchange of gunfire among the two parties. Both of them get hurt in the process but Vijay is more hurt than Waseem from all the gunshots that he received. He falls down from the bridge into the water. Seema turns back to Vijay’s gang. It seems that Vijay Singh has died but right at the end of the episode, it is shown that Singh was rescued by some people. What will happen next will be shown in Raktanchal season 2.

Raktanchal story

The story of Raktanchal is based on the real-life rivalry between two gangs in Purvanchal. It is based in the '80s. The story shows two main characters, Waseem Khan and Vijay Singh, who are trying to outwit each other in the game of power and politics, hurting everyone around them in the process. There have been no updates about Raktanchal Season 2.

ALSO READ | 'Raktanchal' Review: Is the latest MX Player crime series worth a watch?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.