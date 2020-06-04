'Raktanchal Season 2' Release Date And What To Expect From The Upcoming Season

The show Raktanchal is a show about the game of power, politics and war between two gangs. The show stars Nikitin Dheer, Kranti Prakash Jha, Soundarya Sharma, Ronjini Chakraborty, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Pramod Pathak, and Vikram Kochhar. The show is available on MX player and the ending of the show has left the audience waiting for the next season.

Raktanchal season 2 release date

The first season of the show was released on May 28th, 2020 and all the 10 episodes of the series were released together. The show was received very well by fans and critics alike. In fact, the show has been rated highly on IMDb.

The first season left the fans wondering when would the next season be coming out. However, there has been no official announcement or news about the second season of the show. Some media portals have reported that if the show does come back with another season, it is likely to come back in the year 2021.

Plot of Raktanchal

The story of the show Raktanchal is based on real-life rivalry between two gangs in Purvanchal. The show is set in the 80s and Waseem Khan and Vijay Singh are two mafias who are trying to conquer over the other’s area and ultimately over the entire Purvanchal. The show is about the game of power, politics and bloodshed in the process.

Raktanchal ending explained and what to expect from season 2

The ending of the show Raktanchal was something that the viewers did not predict. The protagonists of the show, Waseem Khan and Vijay Singh were seen to be on their last nerves in their final battle against each other. The final episodes showed that Waseem and Vijay meet one another on a bridge and both the parties exchange a lot of gunfire.

Both the sides get hurt in the process but Vijay is more wounded that Waseem. He falls from the bridge into the water and it seemed like Vijay has died. But the closing scene shows that Vijay Singh has been rescued by some people. The show was left on a note from where it can be picked up for the next season.

Image Credits: MX player, Vikram Kochhar Instagram

