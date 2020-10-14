Ram Kapoor's Character In 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' Was Inspired By Coen Brothers' Villains?

Actor Ram Kapoor has been garnering a lot of praise for his performance in the Hotstar Specials titled Bahut Hua Sammaan. The web-film is a situational comedy that revolves around the life of Bony (Raghav Juyal) and Fundoo (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) whereas Kapoor plays the villain in this film. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 47-year-old revealed that he drew inspiration from Coen brothers' villains to essay the role of a cold-hearted assassin, Lovely Singh.

Ram Kapoor reveals the 'USP' of his character in 'Bahut Hua Sammaan'

Ram Kapoor's latest digital venture, Bahut Hua Sammaan released on Hotstar on October 2, 2020. The story of the Ashish R. Shukla directorial focuses on Bony and Fundoo, who decide to rob a bank after they fail to find a job because of failing their final year engineering exams. Kapoor plays the role of antagonist Lovely Singh in the Hotstar Special, and his character is inspired by Coen Brothers' villains, revealed the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor himself.

Kapoor as Lovely is also seen wearing the same checkered shirt throughout the situational comedy film. Talking about his character in Bahut Hua Sammaan to the online portal, he stated that Lovely Singh is one of the most unique characters he has ever played. Elaborating more about the same, the Kasamh Se actor added that the USP of his character is that he is extremely unpredictable and will keep the viewers guessing about his next move. He revealed that the reason why he opted to play the role is that he was blown away by the character's unpredictableness.

Furthermore, talking about wearing the same shirt in the entire film, Ram Kapoor stated that it was inspired by Javier Bardem's character in 2007's film No Country For Old Men. The film and TV actor also shared that Lovely Singh's character grabs attention because of being an unpredictable assassin and revealed that it was highly influenced by the Coen Brothers' villains. He concluded by saying that his character has several iconic references from global cinema and hopes that the masses love it as much as he does.

