Ram Madhvani Announces Wrap Of Sushmita Sen Starrer 'Aarya 2'; Says He Is 'grateful'

After captivating the audience with season one, the crime thriller series Aarya is back with season 2. Creator of the show Ram Madhvani announced that the cast and crew of Aarya 2 had wrapped up the shoot. The show led by Sushmita Sen, received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike.

Ram Madhvani announces shoot wrap of Aarya 2

Director and Creator Ram Madhvani on Tuesday announced that the cast and crew had finished filming the second season of the crime-drama series Aarya, fronted by Sushmita Sen. Taking to his Instagram he shared a post that read "Aarya 2, It's a Wrap." As he shared the post he penned down a note and thanked his cast and crew.

He wrote, "The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The “new normal” in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about. But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people. Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn't have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely!"

More about Aarya

Created by Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, the series is the Indian adaptation of the Dutch crime-drama show "Penoza." The series marked the comeback of Sushmita Sen, as well as her digital debut. The show had received positive reviews with critics praising Sen's performance. Sen received the award for Best Actress – Female, at the Filmfare OTT Awards, with the series receiving eight nominations.

The show revolves around Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen), who is a caring mother and a loving wife. As her husband is murdered Aarya joins the gangs and becomes the mafia queen only to seek revenge from those who killed her husband.

Ram Madhvani on the work front

Madhvani is best known for his biographical film Neerja, based on the life of air hostess Neerja Bhanot with Sonam Kapoor playing the lead. The movie received critical acclaim upon its release. Madhvani will also co-produce the upcoming thriller movie Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The movie is an official remake of the South Korean film Terror Live.

(Image: Sushmita Sen's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.