Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi On Netflix And Other Dark Comedies That You Can Stream Right Now

Film's like Netflix's Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi are considered to be dark comedies. Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi plot touches upon themes such as death as a new beginning, internal politics and family feuds, amongst others. If you're someone who is fond of films such as Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi on Netflix, the following list of dark comedy films that you can stream right now may be of interest to you. Read on to see the complete list.

Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi trailer:

1) Delhi Belly

Delhi Belly tells the story of Tashi, Nitin and Arup, three strugglers who are also roommates. The film sees them unknowingly become the target of a powerful gangster when they misplace his expensive diamonds. What follows after that is a comedy of errors that has been deemed as "crossing the line" by a few. The film, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Kaalakaandi

Kaalakaandi tells the story of Rileen, a teetotaller, who learns that he is suffering from stomach cancer and has a month left to live. He decides to live life to the fullest by trying hard drugs. The film essentially sees the plots of various characters intertwine in unexpected and creative ways. The film, which has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Dev.D

Dev D is a modern retelling of the classic tale of Devdas, but it has been infused by moments of dark comedy and unexpected forms of hilarity by its makers. The film features the likes of Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill, amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

4) AK vs AK

The fourth film in the list of dark comedies tells the tale of an abduction of an established actor by the hands of a power-hungry director. The tale unfolds with moments of dark humour, thrilling sequences and gut-wrenching drama. The film, which has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Dedh Ishqiya

The fifth entry in the list of dark comedies sees the Ishqiya pair as outlaws that seek refuge at the Majidabad palace as they run from the law. While Khalujan (Naseeruddin Shah) tries to woo a wealthy widow with poetry, Babban (Arshad Warsi) and the widow's assistant plan a kidnapping. The movie, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) Andhadhun

From the director of Badlapur comes a tale of a seemingly visually challenged piano player who finds himself in the middle of a whodunit. The plot of the film, which eventually concludes with the central protagonists getting the finale that the director thinks they deserve, unfolds while delivering moments of unconventional humour and thrill along the way. The film, which has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Ludo

This Kaalakandi-like film sees the lives of several characters intertwine in ways that have been deemed as unexpected and hilarious almost unanimously by its viewers. This film features the likes of Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and many others. The Anurag Basu directorial, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Blackmail

The late Irrfan Khan stars in this comedic story of betrayal, revenge, and extortion, amongst other things. The movie follows Dev, who discovers that his wife, Reena (Kirti Kulhari), has been cheating on him with Ranjit (Arunoday Singh). To teach them a lesson, he decides to blackmail the cheating duo as part of his revenge. The film, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, can either be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube for a fee, or on VOD.

9) Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya tells the tale of Bobby (Kangana Ranaut), a dubbing artist who is haunted by childhood trauma, rents out a portion of her house to Keshav (Rajkummar Rao) and Rima (Amyra Dastur). However, she repeatedly stalks the young couple and is suspicious of Keshav. This film, which has a rating of 5.9 on IMDb, can be streamed on Zee5.

10) Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe tells the tale of its titular character, Brij Mohan, who fakes his death in order to escape his mundane life. But, things take an unexpected turn when he gets sentenced to death for his own murder. This film, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.