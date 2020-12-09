'Rampage' Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris And Other Stars Of The Sci-fi Flick

Directed by Brad Peyton, Rampage is a sci-fi monster movie that released in the year 2018. The movie is based on the video game series by Midway Games under the same name. The American movie features Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in pivotal roles. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics for its pacing and the storyline and was highly praised for its visual effects.

The plot of the movie revolves around a primatologist who teams up with an albino gorilla named George, who later turns into a huge raging creature as a result of a rogue experiment. The duo teams up in order to stop two other mutated animals from destroying the city Chicago in the US. Have a look at Rampage’s cast.

Cast of Rampage

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson plays the primatologist Davis Okoye who is a former US Army Special Forces soldier and the head of an anti-poaching unit. He works at the San Diego Wildlife Sanctuary. Dwayne’s performance was highly appreciated as he went on to spread his charisma in a fun monster movie. On the work front, The Rock was last seen in Jumanji: The Next Level which released last year and will next be seen in Jungle Cruise, which will be releasing next year.

Naomie Harris

Dr. Kate Caldwell is played by Naomie Harris. She plays a disgraced genetic engineer teaming up with Davis Okoye. She is the one who explains that the pathogen is developed by Energyne to rewrite genes on a large scale. Naomi's role was well received and she impressed the audience with her acting skills. Naomie Harris recently appeared in a television series titled The Third Day where she was seen playing the lead. She has also appeared in Black and Blue and will have her upcoming movie No Time to Die released next year.

Malin Akerman

Malin plays Claire Wyden, the CEO of Energyne who is responsible for the mutation of three living beings- George, Ralph and Lizzie. Malin Akerman has appeared in popular rom-com movies such as The Heartbreak Kid and 27 Dresses. She was last seen in the movie Chick Fight and television series Soulmates which released this year. Her upcoming movie Slayers is due to release.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays Harvey Russell who is a government agent working for the ‘Other Government Agency’. He is popular for his roles in Supernatural, Grey’s Anatomy, Watchmen and The Good Wife. His latest movie Walkaway Joe was released in the month of May this year. He will next be seen in Shrine.

