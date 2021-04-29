'Ramyug' Trailer Released, Ekta Kapoor Describes It As 'brilliant'

Upcoming mythological web series Ramyug is one of the highly anticipated shows. The show is based on Ramayana, India's greatest mythological epic. Ramyug is directed by Kunal Kohli and its trailer was shared by Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Take a look at the Ramyug trailer below.

Ramyug trailer released

The trailer begins with Sita's swayamvar wherein Ram breaks the Shiv dhanush. The trailer also gives glimpses of several important events from Ramayana including Sita's abduction by Ravana and how Hanuman gathers an army to save her. Sharing the trailer, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "This looks brilliant @iakshaydogra ! These critical times need faith love hope n belief! Let’s all do our bit!!! JAI SHREE RAM ! Only on @mxplayer".

As soon as the trailer was shared by Kapoor, netizens rushed in to shower lots of love on it. Akshay Dogra who essays the character of Ram in the series also commented on the post by using red heart emoticons. One of the netizens also appreciated the trailer by writing, 'Wow, amazing'. Check out their reactions below:

Ramyug's cast, release date and other details

Ramyug's cast includes Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Navdeep Pallapolu, Anish John Kokken, Shishir Mohan Sharma, Jatin Sial, Shweta Gulati, Suparna Marwah, Mamta Verma, Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Anup Soni, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Hemant Kumar Pandey, Arun Singh, Ravi Jhankal, Shaan Grover, Amit Madan Gaur, Teena Singh and Danish Akhtar. Ramyug's release date is announced as May 6, 2021. It will be available for streaming on MX Player. All the episodes will be available for viewing in one go. The makers of Ramyug have called it to be the 'latest visual interpretation' of Ramayana.

A couple of days ago, Akshay Dogra took to his Instagram to share the show's rendition of the Hanuman Chalisa. It is sung by Amitabh Bachchan and the tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has played the tabla for it. Sharing the video, Dogra wrote, "The first time I heard this was at @kunalkohli sirs office and boy did it give me goosebumps, I was so excited I wanted to share it with everyone I know, but had to wait. And now I can and I am extremely delighted to share it with everyone".

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Ramyug trailer

