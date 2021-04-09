Randeep Hooda Drops Adorable Pic With Pet Dog; Says 'I Missed You' After Returning Home

On April 8, 2021, Bollywood actor, Randeep Hooda took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring himself and his pet dog. In the picture, he can be seen flashing his bright smile while clicking the selfie with the pet dog. The place tagged in the picture is in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In the caption, he wrote that he missed his pooch.

Randeep Hooda is back at home after a long outdoor shoot in Rajasthan

In the picture, Randeep can be seen sporting a dark blue tee and a white and black baseball cap. He flaunted his moustache as he clicked the selfie. As for the caption, he wrote, “I missed you” with a loving face and heart-eyed face emoticon. He further added hashtags such as "Back home', 'Bambi", "Pet love' and "don’t buy adopt".

As soon as the adorable picture was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “I have same one”. Another one wrote, “Your lovely smile @randeephooda” with several red hearts. A user commented, “Welcome back Mr Gorgeous”. Another one wrote, “Bambi ufff”.

Recently, Randeep Hooda dropped a picture from his latest shoot location at Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan. In the picture, he can be seen sitting on a camel in his Inspector Avinash avatar. He donned a cream coloured shirt which he paired with mustard coloured pants. He completed his look with a pink turban. He captioned the picture as, “à¤ªà¤§à¤¾à¤°à¥‹ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¸ (Welcome to my country)”.

Many of his fans dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons as the BTS picture was uploaded. Sarosh Lodhi commented, “Love this”. Jasin Boland commented, “Oh brother I love this photo! We totally have to do a safari together away from a film set!”. A fan commented, “Happy rajasthan day”. Another one wrote, “Khama dhani saa”. A netizen commented, “Nice sir”. Another one wrote, “Pink is your colour”.

The actor recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming web series, Inspector Avinash. He shared a hilarious video informing the fans about the wrap and wrote in the caption, "ow to pick up your sunnies with a twirl !! Wrap of the first long outdoor schedule of #inspectoravinash". Watch the video below.

