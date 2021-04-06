Randeep Hooda Wraps Up 'first Long Outdoor Schedule' With This Quirky Video

Randeep Hooda in a recent post seemed extremely joyful as he revealed that he completed his first long outdoor shoot. The actor shared this joy with his fans online by posting a video. Hooda posted a boomerang video which fans found hilarious as the actor appeared to have misplaced his sunglasses.

Randeep Hooda twirls in joy after the shoot schedule completion

In the video shared by the actor, Randeep Hooda can be seen spinning as he poses for the camera. However, as the actor turns around in full force, his shades fly off and fall to the floor. Fans found this to be extremely hilarious and wrote about it in the comments section. Further on, Randeep mentions the same in the caption of his post. He jovially adds that he is picking up his sunglasses in style. The caption was well received by fans who loved the hilarious video posted by him.

Randeep, however, in the caption later revealed that he has also completed his first long outdoor schedule. He added that the schedule was for the film Inspector Avinash. Fans seemed to enjoy the video and poked fun at the actor by writing “Rip” for the goggles as they liked the hilarious video posted by him. The actor also posted a picture with his makeup artist a while back where he spoke about how the member has been with him throughout all his major hit films. Fans have thus got an insight as to what they can expect from the upcoming film from the actor.

Randeep has been posting a number of such behind-the-scenes pictures and videos where he has let out some information about the film. The fans have liked his posts and mentioned that they are eager to watch the film when it finally releases. A while back, Randeep even posted a picture with a camel where he posed along with the animal. The picture was taken near Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan and thus one can assume that the actor had been on his long outdoor shoot at that place. Fans have thus grown quite interested in his project and have commented that they are eager to watch the film once it finally comes out. The actor has also shared a couple of BTS images, giving fans a glimpse into the set life.

Source: Randeep Hooda Instagram

