'Ranjish Hi Sahi' Twitter Review: See What Netizens Are Saying About Mahesh Bhatt's Show

Voot's new series Ranjish Hi Sahi starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri was released this week. The series created by Mahesh Bhatt is a retelling of his love story with 70's famous actress Parveen Babi. The show has been receiving a positive response from the netizens on social media and with praise directed towards the performance of the cast and plot.

Ranjish Hi Sahi Twitter review

Ranjish Hi Sahi stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as the struggling Shankar Vats who begins an extramarital affair with actress Amna Parvez played by Amala Paul. The show is created by Mahesh Bhatt and has been written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj. The show was released on January 13 on Voot and has a total of 8 episodes. Several netizens took to the microblogging site Twitter and left their reviews.

One user wrote, "Tahir as Shankar is literally the best casting ever. So in love with this series, thank you Voot Select for #RanjishHiSahi." Another user wrote, "Wow this amazing movie, this full of emotions and entertainment. Don't miss this. Must watch." Here are some other netizen reviews.

Tahir as Shankar is literally the best casting ever. So in love with this series, thank you Voot Select for #RanjishHiSahi ❤️. pic.twitter.com/0ubzfBrKe4 — Dhvij Patel (@ImDhvij) January 13, 2022

Yeah that's right they are streaming now only on voot and also streaming on so many hearts@VootSelect#RanjishHiSahi pic.twitter.com/l9A8D1tlyN — Shivam⚡ (@shiv_yumm) January 13, 2022

Wow this amazing movie, this full of emotions and entertainment. Don't miss this. Must watch. #RanjishHiSahi pic.twitter.com/m2DJdYapzr — Naidu Shiva ¶vakeelsaab¶❤👑👑 (@satyadevLLB) January 13, 2022

I am just so in love with this show cannot stop watching @VootSelect#RanjishHiSahi pic.twitter.com/7YrmwC9AQ9 — Amulyaaa (@Amulyaaa11) January 13, 2022

I have watched it already and i have one word for #RanjishHiSahi

'Fantastic ' pic.twitter.com/d13VBlZAEX @VootSelect — Yash (@Yashrajput027) January 13, 2022

Ranjish Hi Sahi Plot

A maverick struggling director(Tahir Raj Bhasin) gets drawn into an extra-marital affair with a superstar (Amala Paul) changing his life. His marriage with his first love(Amrita Puri) spirals as he's torn between two worlds. Set in 70s Bollywood, the show tells the story of a love triangle between Shankar, Amna and Anju.

More about Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi's relationship

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi were in a relationship back in the 1970s, at the time Bhatt was already married to Lorraine Bright who later changed her name to Kiran Bhatt. Bhatt and Babi's relationship became the cause of Bhatt's divorce from his wife Kiran Bhatt. The filmmaker has since then written and directed Arth (1982), a supposedly semi-autobiographical film about his relationship with Babi, and wrote and produced Woh Lamhe (2006) directed by his nephew Mohit Suri, based on his recollection and interpretation of his relationship with Babi.

Image: Instagram/@tahirrajbhasin