Ranvir Shorey Talks About Getting Into The Skin Of His Character Digendra In 'Sunflower'

Ranvir Shorey is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Over the years he has given several memorable roles to the audience. The actor will be next seen in Sunflower. It is a murder mystery with dark humour that will release on ZEE5. Ahead of Sunflower's release, the makers recently dropped a trailer for the show. Ranvir Shorey's latest venture will see him in the role of Inspector Digendra. The actor in his recent interview with Bollywood Hungama talked about his experience of getting into the skin of his character Digendra.

Ranvir Shorey talks about his role as Inspector Digendra in Sunflower

During the interview, Ranvir Shorey talked about his character and how was his experience playing it. The actor shared that they had a number of readings and workshops under the guidance of Vikas Bahl who is also the showrunner of Sunflower and Rahul Sengupta who is directing this show. He mentioned that these readings or workshops were done in order to come up with the intricacies of the character. He also added that they wanted to play up the surreality with Digendra’s character and did not want it to be just a cat and mouse game between him and other characters from the show.

The upcoming web series Sunflower is a mysterious yet hilarious thriller. The series is being bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co. Vikas Bahl has written this series while co-directing it with Rahul Sengupta. The makers released the trailer on May 28, 2021, for the audience. Ranvir Shorey's latest project Sunflower’s trailer sees him investigating a death that happened in the Sunflower society. The trailer gives a glimpse of him on a mission to find the roots of this death. The official description about the show reads as, “A comedy thriller set in a middle-class housing society full of quirky characters. Find out what happens when crime meets chaos.” Here is a look at the Sunflower’s trailer.

Trailer of Sunflower

Sunflower's cast

Sunflower's cast features Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, Girish Kulkarni as his teammate Inspector Tambe, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs Ahuja and joined by Ashwin Kaushal as Raj Kapoor, Shonali Nagrani as Mrs Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna, amongst others. It is going to be an eight-episode long series. Sunflower's release is going to be on June 11, 2021.

Image: A still from the trailer

